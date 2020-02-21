Sioux Central boys advance with district win

Published Friday, February 21, 2020
Sioux Central outscored North Union 20-5 in the first quarter and the Rebels were able to maintain their lead throughout the rest of the game as they defeated the Warriors 69-51 in the first round of the Class 2A district tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Central, now 13-9, played Emmetsburg (12-8) on Thursday in Emmetsburg.
