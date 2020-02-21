Laven attends Grinnell Mutual Farm Academy

Leigh Laven of Central Insurance in Storm Lake participated in Grinnell Mutual’s Farm Academy on February 4-6. She joined agents from throughout the company’s territory to learn more about farm insurance coverages, services and Grinnell Mutual’s operations. Laven (right) receives a certificate for completing the Farm Academy from Grinnell Mutual Sales Director Bill Gallagher.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.