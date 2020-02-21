Honorary officer

Storm Lake High School senior Malik Wilson was a special guest of the Storm Lake Police Department Monday, Feb. 17 at their Coffee With a Cop hosted by Storm Lake Bakery. A fan of the PD, Malik had mentioned that he thought he would make a great police officer at a previous Coffee With a Cop event. As an honorary police officer Monday morning, Malik helped deliver donuts to area businesses. Here are Police Chief Chris Cole and Storm Lake School Superintendent Stacey Cole with Malik.

