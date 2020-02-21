Funding to help close the gap for school transportation costs

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

The primary focus for the fifth week of the Legislature has been our K-12 school system. Local school districts are required to certify their budgets for the 2020-2021 year by April 15, so it is incumbent upon the Legislature to set Supplemental State Aid (SSA) early in the session. Determining an appropriation of this magnitude early in the budget process requires a lot of collaboration and communication between the appropriation committee and the rest of the House. This piece of the budget must fit with the remainder of the budget that is determined much later in the session.

At $3.39 billion, SSA to the K-12 system constitutes approximately 43% of the state’s annual budget. When we start with a number that large, it takes an equally impressive number to make an impact on school finances. This year’s increase, as proposed by the House, is $108 million.

$101 million of the increase goes to SSA and an adjustment in the state cost per pupil. There has been a difference of $150 per pupil in state aid amongst our districts. Last year we decreased the gap $5, and this year we are proposing a $10 decrease. The remaining $7 million will be used to cut down the transportation costs of all eligible school districts to the state average.

During last year’s session, the Legislature addressed the huge disparity in transportation costs in our public schools. Transportation costs per pupil range from less than $100 in some districts to over $1,000 in others. This left districts with high costs to have as much as $900 less per student to spend in the classroom. Last year, $19 million was appropriated to buy down the highest cost districts to just over $400 per student. This year’s House bill will appropriate $26.25 million, which will result in no district spending more than the state average cost of $348 per student for transportation. The bill also makes the buy down a categorical expense, meaning the future rate will increase at the same percentage rate as SSA.

$108 million is a lot of money, so how does that stack up as compared to recent history? Over the last 10 years, SSA has increased a total of $762 million, from $2.62 billion in FY12 to $3.39 billion proposed for FY21. In Fiscal Year 2012, the state sent $5883 per student to our local public school districts. In the House bill, our districts will receive $7062 per student. Put another way, every classroom of 25 students in the state will receive $176,550 in SSA in FY21, an increase of $4550 over FY20.

The bill is currently in the Senate, so I do expect some changes because some of their numbers are lower than ours. We, in the House, agree with the Governor and believe we have a strong argument for the bill we have approved.