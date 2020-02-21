The eagle has landed

Albert City photographer Tim Fuchs watches five eagles’ nests around the area and came away with some spectacular shots last weekend. Female bald eagles begin laying eggs in mid-February. She lays one to three eggs, one at a time, with separation of a day or two between each egg. They will hatch in about 35 days.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.