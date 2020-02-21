BVU women’s second-half run comes up short to Central

Published Friday, February 21, 2020
Beavers fall to Dutch in home finale, 77-58
Playing in her final career home game, Destiny Einerwold turned in a team-high 15 points while Nicole Lange and Vanessa Hamlett added 11 points each off the bench, but it wasn’t enough against Central as the Dutch pulled away late for a 77-58 American Rivers Conference victory on Wednesday night at Siebens Fieldhouse.
