After a rough offensive effort led to a 40-29 halftime deficit, Buena Vista came to life in a hurry at the start of the second half and erupted for 68 points en route to a 97-85 win over Central on Wednesday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.