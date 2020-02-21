Baby Cupid

Congratulations to Courtney and Nikki Goodchild of Storm Lake for birth of their first child, Cal Joseph Goodchild. Born on Valentine’s Day at 7 lbs, 15 oz and 20 inches long. Nikki and Cal are doing great. "He is perfect and we are already so in love with our sweet little boy,” said Courtney.

