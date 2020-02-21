Published Friday, February 21, 2020
Alta Community Educational Foundation will consolidate with Aurelia Education Foundation and be named Alta-Aurelia Community Educational Foundation.
The mission is to build for the future and enhance educational benefits to its students, staff and community, by receiving gifts and contributions for the benefit of the Alta-Aurelia Community school district.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.