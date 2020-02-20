Ron Ellefson, 78, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to St. Mark Lutheran Church: 1614 W 5th St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.