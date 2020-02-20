Ron Ellefson

Published Thursday, February 20, 2020

Ron Ellefson, 78, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to St. Mark Lutheran Church: 1614 W 5th St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.  

