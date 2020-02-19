Under cover of darkness

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Bats are associated with night; they evoke terror. Batman was a character borne of night fears and terrors. “Vampires” evolved from bats with fangs that drink blood. Whole genres of horror movies issued forth characters with mouths dripping of blood.

And then came the “COVID-19”, novel coronavirus eminating from Wuhan, China — from a reptile, bat or pangolin — from an exotic wild animal market-which fuels appetites for rare meats, a/k/a Harry Potter off-beat traditional Chinese medicinal tastes. I mean, eye of bat, snake oil and pangolin scales, added to a witches brew, ala “Roil, Toil, Trouble and Boil” as in Shakespeare’s MacBeth?

Now, there’s a current world death toll of 1,776 and infections total 72,000 — both doubling weekly at an exponential and steady rate. Conspiracy theories seem to multiply similarly. Chinese authoritative repression tried to silence one whistle-blowing doctor (now dead). A citizen journalist was whisked away and feared dead. A Beijing law professor dissident is now gone. New conspiracy theories circle around a Bill Gates sponsored coronavirus forum in October called “Event 201,” postulating a “coronavirus pandemic” that would kill 65 million humans. And now a biological weapons facility just 250 meters from that Wuhan wild beast market, the lab houses some 600 bats. Did a bad bat make a jail-break and co-mingle with friends at the market?

The thing is, apparently bats are the ideal vector and host for coronaviruses. Reportedly they can be long term carriers without serious illness because they can avoid inflammation much better than humans, so where they appear immune from the effects for long periods, they can easily pass these germs to other intermediates, or humans, apparently.

So, the point is, humans — especially Westerners should immediately repent and change our ways. I mean stop eating huge excesses of inflammatory omega 6 foods (like corn and soy pumped meats), fast-foods like french fries, donuts and fried chicken and highly sweetened everything else.

Instead, get with raw greens and dark/bright-colored veggies and berries, all anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant ladened foods, and please, stop the nicotine addictions.

Doing all these things and getting proper sleep and exercise helps to ramp up a person’s immune system and that’s just what the doctor orders when new bugs come to town and it looks like this one is headed to a theatre near you (soon).

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake