St. Mary’s defeats St. Edmond by 27

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Fort Dodge St. Edmond went the entire first half without making a field goal as Storm Lake St. Mary’s built an 18-point lead during that time to open Class 1A regional tournament play with a 56-29 win last Thursday at St. Mary’s.
The Panthers, now 11-10, played LeMars Gehlen (12-9) in a regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday night in LeMars.
