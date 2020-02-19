St. Mary’s Ball is March 21

The secret is out. Come join St. Mary’s supporters on Saturday, March 21 for the annual St. Mary’s Ball and Charity Auction. This year the ball will be celebrated with a Secret Garden theme. Tickets are now on sale to the public. Purchase your ticket at saintmarysgives.com or by stopping in the parish or school offices. Chairs for the event are Dr. Seth and Deanna Harrer and Dr. John and Lindsay Armstrong.

