SL eighth graders visit museum

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A great group about 100 Storm Lake eighth grade students and guides visted Buena Vista County Historical Museum on Feb. 6 for a tour of the Main Street display rooms, the Illinois Central Railroad room and barn area. Many thanks to volunteers from the school and from the museum for assisting.
