Zane Neubaum scored six straight points, including two dunks with about 3 minutes to go to give South Central Calhoun an eight-point lead as the Titans pulled away at the end to defeat Storm Lake 81-70 in a nonconference game last Saturday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.