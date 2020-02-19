Phyllis Gaffney

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Phyllis Elaine Kislingbury Gaffney, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed peacefully at her home in Naples, Fla., after 92½ years, on Feb. 8, 2020.

Phyllis was born on July 12, 1927 in Alta. She had two older sisters, Faye (Norman) Huseman and Peggy (Merle) Huseman, whom she loved deeply and sorely missed after their deaths. Phyllis married Richard Lovett Gaffney in 1948 and they were married 52 years until his death in 2000. They had four children who they raised in Storm Lake. Surviving children include: Roxi (Mike) Pertzborn of Storm Lake; Todd (Debi) Gaffney of Waukee; Shere’ Bienemann of Centennial, Colo.; and Tami (Steve) Schroll of Wayzata, Minn.; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was extremely proud to have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with more on the way!

Gran or Granny, as Phyllis was affectionately known by her family, was the epitome of elegance, beauty and kindness. First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother. Her children were everything to her. Nothing was more important than spending time with them. Her children will remember their mother’s love of nature and steering many annual cross country road trips, stopping along the way to collect special rocks/stones which her children later painted. These rocks became doorstops and works of art that are still treasured in the Midwest and Colorado homes of family. Phyllis had a knack for occupying long hours in the car by entertaining the children with hide and seek while driving and jumping on motel beds along the way. She showed her children the world and how to love each other.

Phyllis made many life long friends everywhere she went. People were drawn to her magnetic personality and her teasing nature. She enjoyed dining out, sharing a great dinner with good friends and family. Her children suspect that Granny already has reservations at all the best spots in heaven!

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Whitford “Tom” and Maude Kislingbury; her two sisters; her husband Richard “Dick”; and her granddaughter, Caneel Elizabeth Gaffney.

Upon Phyllis’s request, the family will have a private service. Her legacy of love will be a reminder to others to love people in their lives and that life is no dress rehearsal. For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Phyllis’s Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com