Newell-Fonda gets past Ridge View in regular season finale

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Aden Mahler scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures as Newell-Fonda finished the regular season with a 66-55 win over Ridge View in a nonconference game last Friday night at Newell.
The Mustangs held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-25 at halftime and 51-40 after three quarters.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.