Mustangs bound for Jazz Championships

Congratulations to the Newell-Fonda jazz band which has earned a trip to Iowa Jazz Championships in Des Moines April 7. They are, front row left to right: Jake Roberts, Allison Siebrecht, Analise Tiffany, Anna Mercer, Emily Mercer. Second row: Lexi Roberts, Izzy Sievers, Edy Diaz, Shelby Lynch, Bradyn Mack. Third row: Isaiah Schossow, Guyson Lyman, Emma Erickson, April Meyer, Drew Melohn and Pete Limbert. Back: Chance Wheeler, Nick Hurd, Jake DeMey, Zach Mercer, Gabe Sievers.

