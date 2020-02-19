GK Storm host ‘A Dream of Spring’ Invite

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
The GK Storm and Blaze gymnastics teams hosted their third annual “A Dream of Spring” Invitational gymnastics meet Feb. 8-9 at the Storm Lake High School Gymnasium.
The Bronze team placed third and the Gold team placed fifth overall. Four GK Storm gymnasts scored top-three all-around finishes.
