Buena Vista University’s Student MOVE (Mobilizing Outreach & Volunteer Efforts) will host the annual Glass Slipper Shop, Feb. 21-22 and 28-29. The event gives community members the chance to purchase new and gently used prom dresses and other formal dresses at affordable prices.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.