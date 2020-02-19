BVU picked to finish second in ARC baseball poll

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Buena Vista picked up a pair of first-place votes and 58 points overall to finish second in the American Rivers Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches poll released last Thursday.
BVU is coming off a season in which it finished 26-19 (15-9 ARC) and climbed up for a second-place finish in the regular season standings before claiming the ARC tournament championship.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.