Benefit luncheon for Eric Mills

A benefit luncheon will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Eric Mills Family at St. Mary’s parish center in Storm Lake. Free will donations will be accepted for the meal of pork sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad, dessert and lemonade. The fundraiser is sponsored by Storm Lake St. Mary’s girls and boys basketball teams with all proceeds going to help the Mills family and expenses during Eric’s battle with cancer.

