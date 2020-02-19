Alta-Aurelia edged in regular season finale

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
River Valley erased a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter as the Wolverines rallied to beat Alta-Aurelia 46-44 in a nonconference game last Friday at Alta.
Alta-Aurelia held an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, but River Valley cut it to 20-18 by halftime. It was 33-27 Alta-Aurelia heading into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.