Alta-Aurelia edged by Manson, 50-48

Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Manson Northwest Webster outscored Alta-Aurelia 14-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 50-48 win in the first round of the Class 2A regional tournament last Saturday in Manson.
Alta-Aurelia jumped out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors took a 31-26 lead at halftime and held a 38-36 lead going into the fourth period of play.
