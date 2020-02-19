Alexa Brewster

Alexa Lee Brewster, 25, of Cherokee passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Rev. Eric Wright will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 21 from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee.

Alexa, the daughter of Pennie Brewster and Travis Frey was born on Aug. 5, 1994 in Cherokee. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 2012. She then attended Western Iowa Tech.

Alexa had just recently become engaged to David Lorenzen. Over the years she had worked at Faith, Hope & Charity and Vista 3 Theatre in Storm Lake; Taco Johns and CrossRoads in Cherokee; and was currently working at Staples in Marcus.

She enjoyed watching movies, spending time with family and friends, camping, swimming and social media. She liked Spiderman, Harry Potter, Alice & Wonderland and collecting Pop figures.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Jerry Brewster; maternal great-grandfather Richard Woltman; paternal grandmother Barbara Frey; paternal great-grandparents: Marvin Frey, Glenn and Agnes Viola Van Hauen; step-grandfather Wendell Kragel; and step-great-grandfather Viven Blount.

She is survived by her fiancé David Lorenzen of Cherokee; her two children: Ryden Monroe (six) and Emma Lorenzen (one); her mother and step-father: Pennie (Matt) Kragel of Storm Lake; father Travis Frey of Paullina; maternal grandmother Jeanie Woltman of Cherokee; paternal grandfather Marvin Frey of Cherokee; maternal great-grandmother Darline Blount of Cherokee; paternal great-grandmother Eileen Frey of Waterloo; step-grandmother Martha Kragel of Newell; her siblings: Kyra Kragel of Storm Lake; Jacob Kragel of Storm Lake; Tia and Kia Frey; aunts and uncles: Nikki Nissen (Jeremy Glouser) of Avoca; Melodie Brewster of Cherokee; Laura Haglund of Lincoln, Neb.; Ami (Matt) Burch of Cherokee; Darrin (Erica) Frey of Cherokee; also several other extended family members.