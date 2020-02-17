JoAnn Rasch
JoAnn Rasch, 78, of Newell died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Paula J. Baber Hospice Home: 2630 9th Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA 50501 or to UnityPoint Hospice: 214 S 25th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501.
