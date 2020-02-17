Dale Skelton, 72, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Sioux Rapids, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Rochester, Minn.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church of Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.