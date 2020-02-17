Dale Skelton

Dale Skelton, 72, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Sioux Rapids, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Rochester, Minn.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church of Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. 

