Alexa Brewster
Alexa Lee Brewster, 25, of Cherokee passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Rev. Eric Wright will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 21 from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee.
World News
- Russia's Lavrov, after Pompeo meeting, says felt more constructive U.S. approach
- Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus
- Americans return to U.S. after two weeks on coronavirus-affected cruise
- Thyssenkrupp shortlists buyout firms for elevator unit, Kone out
- Chinese doctors 'using plasma therapy' on coronavirus patients