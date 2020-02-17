Alexa Brewster

Alexa Lee Brewster, 25, of Cherokee passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Rev. Eric Wright will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 21 from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee.