Wetland south of town

The City of Storm Lake will construct a wetland south of the Tyson wastewater treatment plant located on 630th Street, west of US Highway 71. The construction work will start as soon as the weather allows and will last through the 2020 calendar year, with final restoration and project completion in 2021.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.