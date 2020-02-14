Childcare is one of the top two growth hurdles for Buena Vista County and especially the City of Storm Lake. We need your help to find community solutions.

We know that the success of your business and our community revolves around high-quality talent attraction and retention and we need your help to ensure we have adequate and high quality childcare available for your employees.

You are invited to a second meeting in Storm Lake to have a Storm Lake Child Care Dialogue meeting. We are inviting you and 30+ other community leaders from both the private and public sector who all have a vested interested in the growth of Buena Vista County and the City of Storm Lake.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 5 at Storm Lake City Hall. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. for lunch and networking. A welcome and presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. followed by a group dialogue at 11:45 a.m. and Next Steps at 12:15 p.m. and will end with more networking opportunities.

Lunch will be provided, please RSVP by Feb. 21 to: lee@stormlakeunited.com.