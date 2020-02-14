RV All-State Speech

Ridge View High School had one group selected to go to the Iowa High School Speech Association All-State Large Group Speech Festival in Ames on Feb. 22. In the Short Film category – Alex Movall, Morgan Todd, Anya Kistenmacher, Ben Todd and Connor Pickhinke were selected to present their short film, The Curse. Photo by Ridge View High School.

