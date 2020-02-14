Ridge View uses balanced scoring, fast start to beat St. Mary’s, 59-49

Published Friday, February 14, 2020
Anya Kistenmacher and Hanna Blackmore each scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures and Ridge View used a 15-6 spurt in the first quarter to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 59-49 in a nonconference game on Monday at St. Mary’s.
The Raptors led 15-6 after the first quarter and took a 24-15 halftime lead. It was 42-33 entering the fourth period of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.