Ridge View uses balanced scoring, fast start to beat St. Mary’s, 59-49

Anya Kistenmacher and Hanna Blackmore each scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures and Ridge View used a 15-6 spurt in the first quarter to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 59-49 in a nonconference game on Monday at St. Mary’s.

The Raptors led 15-6 after the first quarter and took a 24-15 halftime lead. It was 42-33 entering the fourth period of play.