Newell-Fonda wins overtime shootout with Sioux Central

Trey Jungers scored on a length-of-the-court layup with 0.7 seconds left to force overtime and Newell-Fonda outscored Sioux Central 14-10 in the extra session to come away with a 93-89 win on Tuesday night in Newell.

Newell-Fonda held a 19-15 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs led by as many as 14 in the second quarter before settling on a 48-38 lead at halftime.