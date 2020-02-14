Madeleine Gehring

Madeleine Rose (Grienke) Gehring, 85, of Blue Springs, Mo. entered Heaven on Feb. 5, 2020, due to various medical conditions.

Madeleine was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Alta, to Rudolph Carl Frederick Grienke and Vida Lee (Richards) Grienke who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by daughter Victoria Woods; son Steve Gehring; siblings: Floyd Waugh Jr., Shirley (Robert) (Waugh) Shaftoe, Henrietta (Donald) (Grienke) Anderson and Rudy Grienke.

After graduating from Alta Consolidated School in 1952, she proudly enlisted in the US Navy. In 1958, she married, raised a family and furthered her education to receive her certification as a licensed LPN.

She is loved and missed by her husband of 61 years, Harvey Gehring; son Mike (Beth) Gehring; daughter Debbie (Dean) Green; sister Janice Grienke; and many nieces and nephews. She was the best grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Madeleine was a friend, sister, mother and grandmother to all who knew her. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and will be missed beyond words.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Chapel of Memories, Swan Lake Memorial Park, 30000 Valor Drive, Grain Valley, Mo. Memorial Services begin at 12 p.m. with Military Honors at 1 p.m.