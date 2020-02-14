Iowa Central Honor Roll

President’s list

Brieann Haberl, Jimena Mendoza, Nicole Meyer, Peyton Robbins, Abigail Tidman and Shane Younie of Alta. Trey Jungers and Hannah Taylor of Newell. Anacristina Castillo, Josue Castro, Zachariah Issa, Alexis Jones, Ellie Lago, Lessly Ortega-Luque, Karina Salazar Jaquez, Plet Soe and Marlene Zuniga of Storm Lake.

