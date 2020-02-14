District tournament play begins for area boys teams on Monday

The road to the boys state basketball tournament has finally arrived as area teams begin their quest to play in Wells Fargo Arena on Monday.

Three area teams will begin postseason play on Monday when Storm Lake St. Mary’s (2-18) hosts West Bend-Mallard (3-15) in a 7 p.m. tipoff in Class 1A. The winner of that game will play Algona Garrigan (17-2) next Thursday at 8 p.m. in Algona.