Chocolate moment

Daily Apple in downtown Storm Lake was one of the participants in Saturday’s Chocolate Walk, sponsored by Storm Lake United. Free chocolate at various businesses powered shoppers on a busy Saturday. Here Shell Long at Daily Apple hands out squares of the “I Love You More than Chocolate” salted caramel dark chocolate bars for sale there.

