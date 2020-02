Freshman Vanessa Hamlett scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench to help lead Buena Vista, but ninth-ranked Wartburg proved to be too much as the Knights handed the Beavers a 95-59 loss on Wednesday in Waverly.

