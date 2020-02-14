BVU softball picked to finish eighth

Published Friday, February 14, 2020
The American Rivers Conference released its Preseason Softball Coaches Poll on Wednesday and it has Buena Vista picked to finish eighth in voting by the league coaches.
Central (five first-place votes) has been tabbed as the favorite to repeat as champions this season. The Dutch captured both the regular season and tournament championships a season ago.
