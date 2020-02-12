SM girls, boys fall to Emmetsburg

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Emmetsburg jumped out to a 24-3 lead after the first quarter as the E’Hawks, ranked 14th in Class 2A, defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s 68-36 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Emmetsburg.
The E’Hawks extended their lead to 45-13 by halftime. It was 60-18 after three periods of play.
