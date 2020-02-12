SL wrestlers end regular season with pair of wins

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Five wrestlers won both of their matches by pin to help Storm Lake close the regular season with a pair of dual wins last Thursday at Denison.
Storm Lake defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 53-20. Edwin Vasquez won his match by pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds at 126 pounds. Eh Tha Dah Htoo was a winner by pin in 3:16 at 138, as was Tate Mattson in 3:25 at 145 pounds.
