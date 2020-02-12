SL wrestlers end regular season with pair of wins

Five wrestlers won both of their matches by pin to help Storm Lake close the regular season with a pair of dual wins last Thursday at Denison.

Storm Lake defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 53-20. Edwin Vasquez won his match by pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds at 126 pounds. Eh Tha Dah Htoo was a winner by pin in 3:16 at 138, as was Tate Mattson in 3:25 at 145 pounds.