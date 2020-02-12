Skating at Winterfest

Despite the stiff winds last Sunday over 100 people took advantage of Winterfest, co-sponsored by Storm Lake United and Buena Vista University. Above: Skating on the lake was a hit. A standout was Storm Laker Kyle Bartz, who works at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, (the adult near the goal) who grew up in Minnesota. He skated backwards and forward and handled the hockey stick with ease. Skates and other equipment was available free of charge at the BVU Rec House.

