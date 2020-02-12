Sioux Central uses hot start, then holds off late rally by GTRA

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Karly Boettcher made four 3-pointers to begin the game as Sioux Central built an early 12-point lead and the Rebels never looked back as they defeated Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire 57-48 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Ruthven.
Sioux Central held a 21-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-24 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth period of play.
