Sioux Central pulls away after slow start to beat GTRA

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Carter Boettcher poured in 23 points to lead three players in double figures as Sioux Central picked up a Twin Lakes Conference win by beating Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire 66-50 in a game played last Friday at Ruthven.
The Rebels held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-22 at halftime and 53-35 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.