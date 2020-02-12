Sioux Central pulls away after slow start to beat GTRA

Carter Boettcher poured in 23 points to lead three players in double figures as Sioux Central picked up a Twin Lakes Conference win by beating Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire 66-50 in a game played last Friday at Ruthven.

The Rebels held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-22 at halftime and 53-35 heading into the fourth quarter of play.