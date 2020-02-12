Second quarter run allows WC to pull away, defeat SL girls

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Western Christian out-scored Storm Lake 26-6 in the second quarter to take control as the Wolfpack handed Storm Lake a 77-27 setback in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
Western Christian jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 44-15 at halftime and 63-23 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.