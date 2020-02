RV’s DeLaO to dance at Briar Cliff

Ridge View High School senior Yesenia DeLaO signed a letter of intent to be on the dance team at Briar Cliff University last Friday. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Cassie Crum (mom), Yesenia DeLaO, Hector DeLaO (dad) and Kaela Wiig (Briar Cliff dance and cheer coach). Second row: : Xavier DeLaO (brother), Juliana DeLaO (sister), Gabby DeLaO (sister) and Tracy DeLaO (stepmom). Photo by Ridge View High School

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.