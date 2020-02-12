Ridge View falls short to K-P in Western Valley tourney finals

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Kingsley-Pierson out-scored Ridge View 21-7 in the fourth quarter to rally and win the Western Valley Conference tournament with a 64-53 triumph last Saturday.
Kingsley-Pierson held a 20-15 lead after the first quarter, but Ridge View took a 34-30 lead at halftime. It was 46-43 Ridge View going into the fourth quarter.
