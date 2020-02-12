Newell-Fonda uses balanced scoring to beat WB-Mallard

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Ella Larsen scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 Newell-Fonda raced out to a 27-6 start after the first quarter as it defeated West Bend-Mallard 77-28 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at West Bend.
Newell-Fonda used a 24-11 spurt in the second period to extend its lead to 51-17 by halftime. It was 69-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.