Newell-Fonda uses balanced scoring to beat WB-Mallard

Ella Larsen scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 Newell-Fonda raced out to a 27-6 start after the first quarter as it defeated West Bend-Mallard 77-28 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at West Bend.

Newell-Fonda used a 24-11 spurt in the second period to extend its lead to 51-17 by halftime. It was 69-20 going into the fourth quarter.