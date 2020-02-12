Newell-Fonda nearly hits century mark in lopsided win

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Aden Mahler scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as Newell-Fonda scored 55 points in the first half in beating West Bend-Mallard 93-38 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at West Bend.
The Mustangs led 23-14 after the first quarter, 55-25 at halftime and 81-30 after three periods of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.