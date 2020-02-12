Newell-Fonda’s pressure defense takes its toll on Alta-Aurelia

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Newell-Fonda outscored Alta-Aurelia 32-16 in the second and third quarters combined as the Mustangs went on to defeat the Warriors 72-54 in a Twin Lakes Conference game played last Friday night at Alta.
Newell-Fonda led 14-13 after the first quarter. It was 31-21 at halftime and 46-29 after three quarters.
